Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway Co, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Facebook Inc, SK Telecom Co

New Purchases: CP, CNI, CZR,

CP, CNI, CZR, Added Positions: GSAH, HON, PSTH, PYPL, SU, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, GS, ANTM, JPM, PEGA, UNH,

GSAH, HON, PSTH, PYPL, SU, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, GS, ANTM, JPM, PEGA, UNH, Reduced Positions: FB, AMT, WM, VRT, BSX, LIN, SPGI, AMZN, SGU, ESI,

FB, AMT, WM, VRT, BSX, LIN, SPGI, AMZN, SGU, ESI, Sold Out: DPZ, SKM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway Co, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Facebook Inc, SK Telecom Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 366,500 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Linde PLC (LIN) - 445,953 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 511,447 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 275,022 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,868 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 521,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $129.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 171,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 107,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,653,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $222.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 252,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,204,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $29.38.