Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway Co, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Facebook Inc, SK Telecom Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway Co, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Facebook Inc, SK Telecom Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/locust+wood+capital+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 366,500 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 445,953 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  3. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 511,447 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 275,022 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,868 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 521,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $129.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 171,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 107,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,653,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $222.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 252,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,204,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $466.02 and $540.47, with an estimated average price of $505.95.

Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $29.38.



