Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellenbecker Investment Group (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellenbecker Investment Group. As of 2021Q3, Ellenbecker Investment Group owns 72 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellenbecker Investment Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellenbecker+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellenbecker Investment Group
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 299,707 shares, 40.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 155,596 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  3. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 547,558 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 209,512 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 64,055 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $623.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 66.55%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $287.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $224.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46.



