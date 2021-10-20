Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

New Purchases: DFIV, DFAS, DFAT, NFLX, LNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellenbecker Investment Group. As of 2021Q3, Ellenbecker Investment Group owns 72 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 299,707 shares, 40.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 155,596 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 547,558 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 209,512 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 64,055 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.191000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $623.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $56.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 66.55%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $287.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $224.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.

Ellenbecker Investment Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46.