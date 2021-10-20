John Rogers Comments on Madison Square Garden Sports

And we re-initiated a position in pure-play professional sports content company Madison Square Garden Sports Corp ( MSGS, Financial). As the owner of two storied sports franchises in the biggest US market, the New York Knicks (NBA) and Rangers (NHL), we believe MSG controls scarce and valuable content that should continue to grow and command a premium as the economic reopening continues.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.