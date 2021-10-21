Third Avenue Comments on BMW

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Third Avenue Comments on BMW

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 21, 2021

Summary

  • BMW will produce reduced volumes in the second half of 2021.
Article's Main Image

BMW AG (

XTER:BMW, Financial) (4.3% portfolio weight) - A global shortage of semiconductor chips has been impacting global supply chains in a wide range of industries. As we write, a variety of estimates have been offered as to when increased availability might be achieved, often centering on the middle of 2022, though improvement will ultimately be contingent upon whether additional virus-related disruptions present themselves in any number of countries. For the global automotive industry, estimates of the impact of disruptions currently gravitate toward a high single-digit percentage of total global passenger vehicle production lost in 2021 to the lack of chip supply.

BMW is not immune and will produce reduced volumes in the second half of 2021. On the other hand, it has been clear that a shortage of new and used passenger vehicles has caused a substantial improvement in the pricing environment, at least from the auto company’s perspective. BMW had produced an excellent first half 2021 performance in spite of chip and virus challenges but the future net impact of reduced volumes and higher costs, offset by higher auto prices, has been difficult to predict. However, a recent press release from BMW offered more clarity and several encouraging data points. On September 30th, BMW substantially increased its operating performance guidance for 2021, particularly for margins from the automotive business (as opposed to the finance business) to levels rarely seen during the last decade. Thinking about this in terms of valuation, if you take BMW’s current automotive business net financial assets of more than EUR 20 billion and a modest valuation for its finance business, the current market cap of BMW attributes almost no value whatsoever to its automotive business. The release also noted that the automotive business is expected to produce roughly EUR 6.5 billion of free cash flow this year. Meanwhile, a strong anticipated uplift for the financial services business was also confirmed by the release with increasing residual values of used BMWs and low credit losses expected to enable a financial services return on equity between 20% and 23%. While the excellent performance of the finance business was expected, the automotive profit and cash flow guidance clearly exceeds our expectations under the circumstances. It is intuitive then that BMW management have recently begun speaking publicly about the possibility of more substantial cash distributions to shareholders.

“Used-car prices, one of the biggest factors in U.S. inflation this year, rose to an all-time high in September as pandemic-driven supply-chain disruptions continued.” Bloomberg – October 7th 2021

From the

Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment