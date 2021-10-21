Spiros Segalas Comments on Amazon

We met with Amazon’s ( AMZN, Financial) senior management for an in-depth review in August and remain very confident in the long-term prospects for the company. Amazon has reinvested much of its significant cash flow into expanding logistics, specifically distribution centers and freight capacity. These ongoing investments give the company greater control and efficiency in last-mile package delivery.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.