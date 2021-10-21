Spiros Segalas Comments on Atlassian

Atlassian ( TEAM, Financial) is a leading provider of collaboration software that helps software teams organize, discuss, and complete projects. We view Atlassian as a unique software as a service (SaaS) company with an enormous addressable market and long-term opportunities to add new customers and upsell its existing customers. We expect the company’s expanding product portfolio to drive expansion beyond its core software-developer customer base, which should help maintain strong growth for years. In the past year, the company has significantly reduced its debt and increased cash, indicating a strong and improving balance sheet.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.