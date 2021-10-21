Spiros Segalas Comments on BioNTech

We established a position in BioNTech ( BNTX, Financial) in the third quarter. BioNTech is focused on harnessing the power of the immune system to develop novel therapies against cancer and infectious diseases. The company has a validated and leading mRNA platform with underappreciated COVID-19-vaccine, cash-flow- generation potential, as well as broad pipeline-optionality with multiple catalysts ahead. We feel that cash-flow generation from the vaccine and the potential upside from the need for additional booster shots are still underappreciated. Additionally, BioNTech is working on additional vaccines to combat future COVID-19 variants, and it offers exposure to a broad pipeline of therapies to treat cancer and a variety of infectious diseases, including flu., flu, and other infectious diseases. A final, underappreciated revenue opportunity is the expected recommendation that the general population should be vaccinated at least annually.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.