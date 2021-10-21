Dodge & Cox Comments on Sanofi

Sanofi ( SNY, Financial) (3.5% position) is a diversified, global pharmaceuticals company with leading positions in vaccines, consumer health products, rare diseases, and emerging markets. Despite a favorable business mix, Sanofi has underperformed its peers in new product development, commercial execution, and profit growth. A new management team, recruited in 2018-19, has made progress turning the company around. Its drug pipeline is improving, targets for higher margins are being met, and earnings per share are growing. Sanofi also pays a 4% dividend yield, maintains a strong balance sheet, and has relatively low exposure to potential pressures from U.S. drug pricing.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's third-quarter 2021 commentary.