Omnicom Public Relations Group Sweeps Global AMEC and ICCO Awards Recognizing Exceptional Achievement in Communications Excellence and Measurement

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), a division of Omnicom Group's Communications Consultancy Network (NYSE: OMC), today announced a record number of wins in the global AMEC and ICCO 2021 Awards, which recognize exceptional achievements in communications effectiveness and measurement.

OPRG and its agencies captured a total of 17 AMEC honors, including seven Golds and a sweep of the New Technology in Communications Measurement category, while also winning 10 ICCO Global Awards.

"In 2021, OPRG shifted to a new behavior-based data-driven approach," said Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG. "These AMEC and ICCO wins are a testament to the power of our strategy and the trust our clients place in us to innovate with them to solve some of the biggest challenges in the communications industry."

The AMEC Awards is a global awards program for communications measurement. Now in its 19th year, the Awards aims to recognize and celebrate exceptional work and showcases the importance of research, measurement, insights and analytics. This year AMEC received a record number of entries from clients, research consultancies and communications agencies around the world.

ICCO's annual awards program is globally recognized by PR trade associations representing 70 countries worldwide. Entries are judged by a panel of top international PR practitioners who considered the excellence and effectiveness of PR work from across the world

OPRG and its agencies, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Methods+Mastery, earned the following awards:

AMEC

AMEC Communications Research & Measurement Team Large Organisation of the Year: Methods+Mastery

Best use of new technology in communications measurement GOLD: Methods+Mastery & Android SILVER: Ketchum & Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey BRONZE: Omnicom Public Relations Group & Multiple Clients – OmniearnedID™

Most impactful client recommendations arising from a measurement study – GOLD: Ketchum & American Egg Board

Best use of measurement for a single event or campaign – GOLD: Methods+Mastery & YouTube

Best use of social media measurement - GOLD: Methods+Mastery & YouTube

Most effective planning, research and evaluation: The Americas – GOLD: Methods+Mastery & Biden for President

Innovation award for new measurement methodologies: GOLD: Methods+Mastery & Android SILVER: Methods+Mastery & Capital One Financial

Most effective planning, research and evaluation of a Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) programme – GOLD: Methods+Mastery & Google for Startups

Most effective planning, research and evaluation in the public and not-for-profit sectors – GOLD: Methods+Mastery and The OverWatch Project

Best use of integrated communication measurement/research SILVER: Methods+Mastery & IBM, Marketing & Social Discipline BRONZE: Ketchum & American Egg Board

Most effective planning, research and evaluation in consumer communications – SILVER: Ketchum & Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers

Best multi-market reporting – BRONZE: Ketchum & Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany as part of Embracing Carers

as part of Embracing Carers Most effective planning, research and evaluation in business-to-business communications – BRONZE: OneVoiceConnect Ketchum & Philips

ICCO

Network of the Year: FleishmanHillard

Digital and New Media Award: Ketchum for Bodyform/Libresse – Pain Museum

Championing Diversity Award: FleishmanHillard

Crisis & Issues Award: FleishmanHillard Vanguard for Avon Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Media Relations Award: Ketchum for New German Media Makers #WeatherCorrection

Strategy & Evaluation in a Campaign Award: Methods + Mastery for Biden for President Influencer Activation

Financial Services Award: Ketchum, McCann & Carat for Mastercard – The Strivers Initiative

Influencer Marketing Award: Ketchum & Omnicom Public Relations Group for American Egg Board, The Incredible Egg Challenge

Purpose Award: Ketchum, McCann and CARAT for Mastercard – The Strivers Initiative

Best Cross-Cultural Campaign: Omnicom Public Relations Group for Sea Beyond: A Prada Group Campaign in Collaboration With UNESCO

As the global leaders in communications, OPRG has created the first analytics platform that validates the impact of communications on business outcomes, consumer behaviors and reputation. OmniearnedID™ is the analytical DNA of OPRG professionals as we transform the industry, noted Foster.

For more information about omniearnedID, visit www.omnicomprgroup.com/omniearnedid

