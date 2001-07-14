SentinelOne Brings XDR to iOS, Android, and Chrome OS Devices with Singularity Mobile

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SentinelOne Brings XDR to iOS, Android, and Chrome OS Devices with Singularity Mobile

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced Singularity+Mobile, a new AI-powered mobile security solution delivering autonomous threat protection, detection, and response for iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices. With industry leading on-device behavioral AI detecting and protecting against mobile malware, phishing, exploits, and man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks, Singularity Mobile provides security and data privacy to support end-to-end zero trust.

According to Verizon’s Mobile Security Index 2021 report, more than half of those surveyed experienced breaches with major consequences. As mobile devices are increasingly leveraged as zero trust model enterprise app authenticators, it’s become imperative to protect mobile platforms.

“With work happening anywhere and anytime in the world today, every endpoint - including mobile devices - is a potential target,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “It’s critical that mobile devices and Chromebooks have AI-powered defense to protect users and the enterprise as part of a zero trust framework. More and more organizations are looking to close their BYOD and mobile security gaps. We’re proud to deliver this important solution to our customers, supporting a defense-in-depth XDR strategy.”

The prevalence of hybrid work and bring your own device (BYOD) policies has created a slew of new targets for attackers. Many organizations have responded to this by mandating the use of MDM solutions, but most MDM solutions are only device managers and do not include Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) or even basic protection capabilities. This creates a false sense of security among users who believe they are protected but aren’t, increasing the risk of business disruption, data exposure or loss, and cyberattacks. Singularity Mobile provides deployment flexibility, including robust MDM integrations and standalone configuration.

Singularity XDR delivers leading protection, visibility, and response across the distributed enterprise including Windows, Mac, Linux, and cloud workloads. With Singularity Mobile, powered by Zimperium, the Singularity XDR platform now expands to deliver Mobile Threat Defense coverage to iOS, Android, and ChromeOS that is on-device, adaptive, and real-time, to thwart mobile malware and phishing attacks without cloud connection dependency. With Chromebook eclipsing Mac device market share1, Singularity Mobile is positioned to provide education and business verticals mission-critical cybersecurity.

For more information visit www.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, IoT, and mobile devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

  1. Source: IDC+2020+PC+shipment+data+provided+to+GeekWire.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211206005457r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005457/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment