Vir Biotechnology to Host a Call on Sotrovimab's Retained Activity Against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR) announced that Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to discuss new data that demonstrates sotrovimab retains activity against the full combination of mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.



To access the call via telephone, please dial (833) 727-9519 (North America) or (830) 213-7696 (International), conference ID: 9894016.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

