Vir Biotechnology to Host a Call on Sotrovimab's Retained Activity Against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

--Company to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:30 am ET--

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR) announced that Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to discuss new data that demonstrates sotrovimab retains activity against the full combination of mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.

To access the call via telephone, please dial (833) 727-9519 (North America) or (830) 213-7696 (International), conference ID: 9894016.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

ti?nf=ODQwNzE0OSM0NjAwMzM2IzIxODgzMzc=
Vir-Biotechnology-Inc-.png
Contacts:
Investors
Heather Rowe Armstrong
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1-415-915-4228
Media
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1-415-941-6746

