Survey Highlights Powerful Results Obtained By Using Fleet Technology

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Verizon Connect findings reveal 86% of European Fleets achieve Return on Investment within a year or less and improved customer service

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The critical link between the use of fleet management technology in achieving Return on Investment (ROI) and improving customer service has been reinforced through European survey findings sponsored by Verizon Connect.

The survey conducted by ABI Research was completed by more than 1,350 European fleet managers, executives and other mobile business professionals in 10 countries1. Seventy-four percent of respondents found using fleet management technology was ‘very’ and ‘extremely’ beneficial to their business; with 86% witnessing ROI within a year or less, and just under half (44%) experiencing this within six months or less. Importantly for long-term customer retention and ongoing satisfaction, over half (56%) of all respondents reported improved customer service after implementing fleet management technology solutions.

“These results demonstrate in hard numbers, the transformational effect using fleet management solutions can have - especially for small businesses,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager of Verizon Connect. “Many companies have been financially stretched during the pandemic. Fleet management technologies allow a dramatic reduction in costs while also enabling companies to get more work done. Equally as important, these technologies can also help prioritise safety, increase customer satisfaction and promote sustainability through reduced fuel usage.”

Other key findings highlighted are:

  • Investment in fleet technology and driver safety continued during the pandemic with 59% of respondents establishing processes to check the safety and security of employees and vehicles during this period; 47% invested in new systems that helped them to track vehicle data.
  • Fuel costs were lowered in 52% of respondents.
  • Number of accidents was reduced in 43% of respondents.
  • Video solution adopters saw positive cost-benefits with 57% seeing a reduction in accident costs and 47% obtaining a reduction in vehicle insurance costs.

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, improving and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services puts innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and helps them be safe, efficient and productive. With more than 3,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit www.verizonconnect.com.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Clare Ward
[email protected]
+44 (0) 773 888 9326

1 Countries surveyed include: Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom

