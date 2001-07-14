DXC Technology Enables Copa Airlines' Transformation by Modernizing and Migrating Passenger Service System with Cloud Right™ Approach

DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced a multiyear renewal with Copa Airlines, a leading Latin American airline carrier, to modernize the mainframe-based Passenger Service System (PSS) and migrate it entirely to the public cloud, without business disruption. DXC, in collaboration with its strategic partner Microsoft, and Copa, will lead the transformative initiative.

This new agreement will accelerate Copa’s digital transformation by providing a flexible, scalable and open airline core IT platform. The modern platform will fully support integration of third-party applications in Copa’s IT ecosystem, and will enable the airline to improve customer and staff experience.

DXC will apply its Cloud+Right™ approach to help Copa rapidly maximize the benefits and value of cloud modernization. With Cloud Right, DXC helps customers maximize the value from cloud and IT modernization, optimizing and managing existing investments and ensuring the best use of on-premises, private and public cloud environments to achieve business objectives.

“We are delighted to be awarded another large-scale cloud transformation,” said Jim+Brady, president, Americas, DXC Technology. “Our expertise at developing a specific IP toolkit will allow us to help Copa transform at a very high rate of speed and with precision accuracy, making the automated conversion rate of migration nearly 99.5 percent.”

With extensive experience in the travel industry and a deep understanding of Copa’s entire IT estate, DXC is transforming all passenger service applications running on the existing mainframe and on-premise environment to the public cloud. DXC selected Microsoft Azure for its strength and experience in mainframe migrations.

“We have already integrated our services and data layers to the DXC PSS platform, and used it to also integrate our own digital experience as well as third-party components that power our flexible shopping, merchandising and New Distribution Capability (NDC),” said Julio Toro Silva, chief information officer at Copa Airlines. “Now, moving the PSS to the Microsoft Azure cloud will result in a huge increase in integration scalability at a reduced cost. It will also provide us with the flexibility of cloud development tools and practices to enable the modularization and continuous modernization of the PSS components.”

“There have been other mainframe applications migration projects over the years, but Microsoft and DXC are innovating on taking a high-performance airline application and moving it directly to the public cloud in a wholesale fashion,” said Daniel Verswyvel, General Manager Microsoft Central America. “This expertise will benefit the airline industry as well as several others.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA), is a leading Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo services. It serves North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean from its Hub of the Americas in Panama City, Panama. Copa has received extensive international recognition for its outstanding service and punctuality from FlightStats and OAG, and FlightGlobal awarded Copa Airlines with the “Decade of Airline Excellence Award 2020” for the Latin American region.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT, @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

