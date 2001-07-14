Blend Onboards More Than 125 Lenders and 21,000 Settlement Agents for its Digital Closing Product Within 18 Months, Saving $135 per Loan Closed

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Blend Onboards More Than 125 Lenders and 21,000 Settlement Agents for its Digital Closing Product Within 18 Months, Saving $135 per Loan Closed

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Blend+Close, their digital closing solution for mortgage and home equity products, has been adopted by more than 125 lenders, including Alcova Mortgage, UCCU, AMC Mortgage, PRMG, and SWBC Mortgage, since its launch in May 2020. In addition, 21,000 settlement agents have been on-boarded onto Blend’s cloud banking platform to participate in closings, further supporting the ability of Blend Close to handle increased volume and drive impact.

Early customers using Blend Close took two days off of closing times, and closers were able to close two more loans per day, resulting in a calculated savings of $135 per loan, according to a study+conducted+by+Marketwise+Advisors, which involved direct interviews and a comprehensive survey involving 25 banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage banks using Blend’s mortgage and e-close solutions. The study also found that Blend customers utilizing both Blend Mortgage and Blend Close experienced an 11 percent reduction in document errors, a 13 percent reduction in missing signatures, and a 12 percent reduction in missing or lost notes. Further, by fully digitizing the mortgage loan and closing process end-to-end, the financial services industry can save+approximately+280+sheets+of+paper per transaction, lessening the burden on the planet.

As the world shifts more towards digital processes, consumers also expect highly personalized, simple experiences in all aspects of their daily lives, including the financial services firms they use. By offering a digitized solution for the closing process, consumers now have the opportunity to schedule their appointment for finalizing their mortgage whenever or wherever they like.

Erik Wrobel, Head of Product at Blend, said, “The successful and continued adoption of Blend Close highlights that using a single platform to provide a seamless digital experience to consumers throughout every point during the homeownership journey not only affords financial services firms a competitive advantage, it’s now table stakes for everyone to provide the virtual-first approaches consumers expect.”

For more information on Blend and Blend Close, please visit blend.com.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 330 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211208005357r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005357/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment