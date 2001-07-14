Blend Onboards More Than 125 Lenders and 21,000 Settlement Agents for its Digital Closing Product Within 18 Months, Saving $135 per Loan Closed

Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Blend+Close, their digital closing solution for mortgage and home equity products, has been adopted by more than 125 lenders, including Alcova Mortgage, UCCU, AMC Mortgage, PRMG, and SWBC Mortgage, since its launch in May 2020. In addition, 21,000 settlement agents have been on-boarded onto Blend’s cloud banking platform to participate in closings, further supporting the ability of Blend Close to handle increased volume and drive impact.

Early customers using Blend Close took two days off of closing times, and closers were able to close two more loans per day, resulting in a calculated savings of $135 per loan, according to a study+conducted+by+Marketwise+Advisors, which involved direct interviews and a comprehensive survey involving 25 banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage banks using Blend’s mortgage and e-close solutions. The study also found that Blend customers utilizing both Blend Mortgage and Blend Close experienced an 11 percent reduction in document errors, a 13 percent reduction in missing signatures, and a 12 percent reduction in missing or lost notes. Further, by fully digitizing the mortgage loan and closing process end-to-end, the financial services industry can save+approximately+280+sheets+of+paper per transaction, lessening the burden on the planet.

As the world shifts more towards digital processes, consumers also expect highly personalized, simple experiences in all aspects of their daily lives, including the financial services firms they use. By offering a digitized solution for the closing process, consumers now have the opportunity to schedule their appointment for finalizing their mortgage whenever or wherever they like.

Erik Wrobel, Head of Product at Blend, said, “The successful and continued adoption of Blend Close highlights that using a single platform to provide a seamless digital experience to consumers throughout every point during the homeownership journey not only affords financial services firms a competitive advantage, it’s now table stakes for everyone to provide the virtual-first approaches consumers expect.”

For more information on Blend and Blend Close, please visit blend.com.

