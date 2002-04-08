Outbrain strategically moves to expand ad inventory, begins roll out of new Native Header Bidding solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. ( OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announced the global roll out for a new Native Advertising Header Bidding solution designed to help media partners boost their monetisation strategy by enabling Outbrain to serve ads on any ad placement.



Native Header Bidding allows the Outbrain advertising engine to programmatically bid into display and video ad units to serve Outbrain Native Ads. This strategic move is designed to help Outbrain media partners maximize revenue from traditional ad units while creating more opportunities for Outbrain advertisers to show their ads and engage customers with Outbrain Native Ads.

“We are committed to innovate and help media partners in the open web fund content creation. With Native Header Bidding our goal is to help our partners maximize revenues while delivering a better advertising experience to consumers through Outbrain Native Ads.” said Eytan Galai, Chief Revenue Officer of Outbrain. “Native Header Bidding unlocks new revenue potential by creating more advertising opportunities for Outbrain while increasing yield on traditional display and video ad placements.”

Outbrain enters the Header Bidding space by leveraging its deep integration with media partners which provides unique visibility into contextual performance and behavioral interest signals, enabling bidding efficiency. The result is a more personalized and relevant ad experience for the consumer and maximum performance for marketers.

“Up until now, Outbrain ads were only shown in our recommendation feed but with Native Header Bidding, we now show ads also on display and video ad placements.” said Ayal Steiner, Outbrain VP of Advertising. “The expected result is that users will experience more relevant ads served through native ad experiences that are much more user friendly, and Outbrain advertisers will benefit from more ad inventory which creates new opportunities to engage potential customers on the open web.”

Outbrain’s Native Header Bidding leverages open web header bidding standards with Outbrain remaining an active member and contributor to prebid.org . Outbrain now begins a global roll out of Native Header Bidding with strategic media partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Outbrain

Outbrain ( OB) is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables 10 billion daily recommendations to consumers across more than 7,000 online properties and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

