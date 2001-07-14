AVANGRID Statement In Response to PRC Decision

AVANGRID, Inc. [NYSE: AGR] has issued the following statement in response to the Public Regulation Commission’s decision:

“We are disappointed with the Public Regulation Commission’s decision to reject the agreement reached by the parties. We are evaluating the next steps before us. While we re-evaluate the path ahead, we remain dedicated to the work we do every day across 24 states to create economic, social and environmental value in all the communities we serve. While we hope to one day welcome New Mexico into the AVANGRID family, our future remains bright – we are grateful for the daily efforts of our dedicated team and inspired by recent groundbreaking of Vineyard Wind, America’s first major offshore wind energy installation.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208006133/en/