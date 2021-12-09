IGI CyberLabs Enhances Nodeware(R) Solution with New Features; Adds API Integrations, Grouping & Tagging, and More

IGI CyberLabs Has Added New Features and Functions to its Patented Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTC:IMCI), announces updates to its patented Nodeware technology, available immediately to new and current customers. The changes include the addition of asset grouping which allows users to specify the top priorities to fix with their dashboard, among other bulk actions.

Asset grouping quickly allows Nodeware users to segment, categorize, filter, and drill down into subsets of assets based on preferred grouping and tagging methodology. The ability to quickly filter down a large set of assets into manageable subsets allows users to perform common actions to increase organization, comprehension, and interaction.

Tagging: a form of network segmentation that allows users to prioritize the network (as an example: production, test or development)

Multi-select : generate reports for targeted assets or segments

generate reports for targeted assets or segments Credentialing: apply credentials in a few clicks

Bulk Pausing: allows a user to multi-select and pause vulnerability scanning

"Grouping and tagging are great ways to improve your vulnerability management program implementation," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "The changes will enhance the productivity and lower the cyber risk our customers face. These continue to set Nodeware apart as an ease-of-use management solution for MSP's to support a wide range of different sized organizations."

Users can now leverage these additional benefits and productivity gains to:

Improve network segmentation

Categorize devices by tagging methodologies

Prioritize devices to fix and in what order

Help with remediation of the most critical vulnerabilities

Segment for multi-locational clients and locations with critical data

Allow for more granular visibility

Filter, identify, report, and remediate devices by selection

Pinpoint segments of the network where new services can be proposed

Establish a prioritized view of the critical devices that need attention

Nodeware has also released additional API enhancements, including improved MFA capabilities and comprehensive third-party integration, allowing MSPs to utilize Nodeware data with their existing tools and dashboards.

IGI Cybersecurity built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program management solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, and continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning.

Learn more or start a free trial at www.nodeware.com. Email [email protected] for investment inquiries.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People™.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(585) 727-0983

