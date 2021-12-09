Logo
IGI CyberLabs Enhances Nodeware(R) Solution with New Features; Adds API Integrations, Grouping & Tagging, and More

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

IGI CyberLabs Has Added New Features and Functions to its Patented Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTC:IMCI), announces updates to its patented Nodeware technology, available immediately to new and current customers. The changes include the addition of asset grouping which allows users to specify the top priorities to fix with their dashboard, among other bulk actions.

nodeware-logo.png

Asset grouping quickly allows Nodeware users to segment, categorize, filter, and drill down into subsets of assets based on preferred grouping and tagging methodology. The ability to quickly filter down a large set of assets into manageable subsets allows users to perform common actions to increase organization, comprehension, and interaction.

  • Tagging: a form of network segmentation that allows users to prioritize the network (as an example: production, test or development)
  • Multi-select: generate reports for targeted assets or segments
  • Credentialing: apply credentials in a few clicks
  • Bulk Pausing: allows a user to multi-select and pause vulnerability scanning

"Grouping and tagging are great ways to improve your vulnerability management program implementation," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "The changes will enhance the productivity and lower the cyber risk our customers face. These continue to set Nodeware apart as an ease-of-use management solution for MSP's to support a wide range of different sized organizations."

Users can now leverage these additional benefits and productivity gains to:

  • Improve network segmentation
  • Categorize devices by tagging methodologies
  • Prioritize devices to fix and in what order
  • Help with remediation of the most critical vulnerabilities
  • Segment for multi-locational clients and locations with critical data
  • Allow for more granular visibility
  • Filter, identify, report, and remediate devices by selection
  • Pinpoint segments of the network where new services can be proposed
  • Establish a prioritized view of the critical devices that need attention

Nodeware has also released additional API enhancements, including improved MFA capabilities and comprehensive third-party integration, allowing MSPs to utilize Nodeware data with their existing tools and dashboards.

IGI Cybersecurity built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program management solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, and continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning.

Learn more or start a free trial at www.nodeware.com. Email [email protected] for investment inquiries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

IGI-CyberLabs-BlueIGI.png

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People™.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact
Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing
[email protected]
(585) 727-0983

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676823/IGI-CyberLabs-Enhances-NodewareR-Solution-with-New-Features-Adds-API-Integrations-Grouping-Tagging-and-More

img.ashx?id=676823

