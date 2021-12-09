CORRECTION:Nerds On Site Inc. Launches Cyber-Security Snapshot Program for Existing Clients

There is no material change to the previous news release. A correction to the source of the information was made and highlighted.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE:NERD) (OTCQB:NOSUF) ("Nerds" or the "Company"), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, today launches its Cyber-Security Snapshot initiative to better serve and protect its more than 12,000 existing Clients. Clients will be offered a free security assessment and be provided with progressive solutions to prevent cyber-crime incidents.

Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site, commented: "As a business-technology partner, we deeply understand the importance of cyber protection in our Clients' businesses. The initiative is our proactive approach to equip our Clients with necessary knowledge and tools that effectively help them combat the rapidly expanding cyber-crime industry."

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, a new ransomware attack occurred every 11 seconds in 2021, victimizing both big corporations and small enterprises. In fact, small companies are proving to be easier targets as they are often lacking awareness and advanced cyber protection.

"We position ourselves as a thought-leader when it comes to the safety of our Clients' data, systems and business processes. It's our mission to safeguard their hard-earned businesses with our proven cyber-security solutions," added Regan.

To date, Nerds has received 92,070 five-star and 5,589 four-star reviews out of 99,383 total reviews. The program is showcasing its commitment to increasing the rate of Client satisfaction, further strengthening its solid business foundation.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc., a company founded in 1995 in London, Ontario, specializes in providing cost effective, leading-edge solutions to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialist. NERD currently has annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 and growing. The Company services more than 12,000 Clients per year with a superb 98.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 92,000 five-star ratings). NERD's business model is based on sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model for US expansion. Visit the website to learn more: www.nerdsonsite.com

To learn more, please contact:

Charles Regan, CEO

Nerds On Site Inc.

Tel: 1-877-778-2335

Email: [email protected]

Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager

CHF Capital Markets

Tel: 416-868-1079 x232

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nerds On Site Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/676889/CORRECTIONNerds-On-Site-Inc-Launches-Cyber-Security-Snapshot-Program-for-Existing-Clients



