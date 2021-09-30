Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Added Positions: QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF. As of 2021Q3, Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF owns 2 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simplify+nasdaq+100+plus+convexity+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,241 shares, 98.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.78% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 448 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 147.78%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $395.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.96%. The holding were 20,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.