NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Lead Bookrunning Manager on a $25 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING).

Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates. CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) are engineered using an innovative, versatile platform technology that will enable the formulation and manufacturing of single-dose, multi-release tablets designed to deliver a rapid onset and last the entire active-day, while providing a controlled descent of drug to optimize treatment. Cingulate's formulation will be designed as a once-daily, multi-release tablet with clear differentiation and compelling advantages over current treatment options.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

