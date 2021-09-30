Logo
Towercrest Capital Management Buys Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Newtown, PA, based Investment company Towercrest Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towercrest Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Towercrest Capital Management owns 94 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Towercrest Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/towercrest+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Towercrest Capital Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 420,110 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 613,326 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 282,262 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,280 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 664,636 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
New Purchase: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 211,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.08 and $156.82, with an estimated average price of $152.62. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $1.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 122,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48. The stock is now traded at around $218.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 223.89%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $398.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Towercrest Capital Management.

1. Towercrest Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Towercrest Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Towercrest Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Towercrest Capital Management keeps buying
