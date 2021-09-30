Towercrest Capital Management Buys Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: APVO, RSP, IMPL, KALA, MRNA, GOOG, OEF, GTHX,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towercrest Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Towercrest Capital Management owns 94 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 420,110 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 613,326 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 282,262 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,280 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 664,636 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 211,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.08 and $156.82, with an estimated average price of $152.62. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $5.43, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $1.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 122,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48. The stock is now traded at around $218.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 223.89%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $398.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $152.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56.

Towercrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.