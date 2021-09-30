Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund Buys NextEra Energy Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Fluor Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc

- New Purchases: ROLL,
- Added Positions: NEE, AVGO, APTV, GFLU,
- Reduced Positions: ELAN, AVTR, KKR, BSX, CLVT, DHR, SWK,
- Sold Out: FLR, VIAC,
For the details of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+convertible+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 42,075 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.63%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 28,380 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,042,035 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.76%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 259,735 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75%
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 183,535 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15%
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $205.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 153,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 173.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 1,042,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $631.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 42,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $168.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 183,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $14.6 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.43.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.Reduced: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund reduced to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23.21%. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible Fund still held 320,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.
