Dean Mid Cap Value Buys Crown Holdings Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells Entergy Corp, Diversey Holdings, MKS Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: CCK, CNP,
- Added Positions: FMC, CASY, MSM, ATO, ZBH, CMS, SKX, CW, BR, HTA, AVNT, FLO,
- Reduced Positions: UMBF, AVY, PII, HRC, ULTA, ESS, PXD, BJ, AMP, NVT, SYNH, GL, RJF, OMC, ITT, HUBB, AIZ, FITB, CAG, CBRE, ARW, BKR, STOR, AZO, SYF, PNR, STAG, BWA, WDC, WRB, TSN, STLD, RSG, DOV, DGX, EXP, EHC, MAS, LFUS, RGA,
- Sold Out: ETR, DSEY, MKSI, ALSN,
For the details of DEAN MID CAP VALUE's stock buys and sells,
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 5,559 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 10,458 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 18,042 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) - 29,915 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - 38,017 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 13,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 50,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05.
Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.25 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.59.
Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66.
Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $38.18.
