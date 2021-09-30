Dean Mid Cap Value Buys Crown Holdings Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells Entergy Corp, Diversey Holdings, MKS Instruments Inc

New Purchases: CCK, CNP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Holdings Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, sells Entergy Corp, Diversey Holdings, MKS Instruments Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Mid Cap Value. As of 2021Q3, Dean Mid Cap Value owns 58 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 5,559 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 10,458 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 18,042 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) - 29,915 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - 38,017 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%

Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 13,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 50,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05.

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.25 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $16.59.

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66.

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $38.18.