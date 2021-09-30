Franklin Global Dividend Fund Buys Cummins Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: CMI,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, LLY, 005930, TGT, MSI, INTC, JNJ, WMT, ROG, PFE, ABBV, T, UNH, BMY, TXN, CVS, LOGN, MRK, CSCO, OTEX, AMGN, MMM, HPQ, KT, HUM, BCE, RIO, 5108, ABC, SJM, JNPR, NEM, SAN, 9432, AD, 7974, DOX, JPM, KR, BNS, SK, WBA, DG, KMB, 00002, 4901, DLG, GILD, IP, REE, 9433, SREN, MO, ORA, NESN, ENG, 2301, VZ, LUMI, 06823, GSK, 1878, 00016, 00267, 033780, IBM, 01398, 000810, 8001, GIS, WM, 9502, CU, AZJ, 9434, RSG, POR, 1928, ACO.X, ICA, 1216, AFL, ADM, JARLF, K, LMT, IMB, 01658, AXS, RE, HSY, MCD, PG, CLX, PNW, 00014, FLO, ETL, 2651, SO, 7751, 2357,
- Sold Out: PSA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,897 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,604 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.34%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 64,620 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.17%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 16,818 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.17%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 19,324 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.17%
Franklin Global Dividend Fund initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $218.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Franklin Global Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Franklin Global Dividend Fund reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.17%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Franklin Global Dividend Fund still held 24,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Franklin Global Dividend Fund reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.34%. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $179.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Franklin Global Dividend Fund still held 33,604 shares as of 2021-09-30.
