Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Idacorp Inc, Sells , Dollar General Corp, Gentex Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Idacorp Inc, Amgen Inc, Walmart Inc, sells , Dollar General Corp, Gentex Corp, eBay Inc, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund owns 68 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 174,877 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 137,184 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 76,543 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 24,203 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 107,817 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $109.32, with an estimated average price of $104.44. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 16,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $187.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $746.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 179.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 56,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 103.61%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $210.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 25,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 83,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $146.09 and $178.38, with an estimated average price of $162.59.

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.