Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Idacorp Inc, Sells , Dollar General Corp, Gentex Corp

- New Purchases: IDA, PKI, BIO, AZN,
- Added Positions: RTX, CTSH, AMGN, WMT, CSCO, ANTM, WFC, FLT, MKSI, CI, CIEN, CVX, GS, MMS, PM, EOG, VZ, MSM, CMCSA, FLS, WAB, CW, TXT, PFE, BWA, NTRS, COP, DGX, AFL, KNX,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, HUBB, AZO, DECK, C, MMM, LDOS, EMR, BRK/B, RHI, KEYS, EME, HXL, LKQ, COF, FNF, TGT, RHHBY, DHI, CBRE, FFIV, MUSA, VMI, AIMC,
- Sold Out: ALXN, DG, GNTX, GRMN, PSX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 174,877 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 137,184 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 76,543 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 24,203 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 107,817 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $109.32, with an estimated average price of $104.44. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 16,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $187.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $746.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 179.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 56,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 103.61%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $210.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 25,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 83,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $146.09 and $178.38, with an estimated average price of $162.59.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.
