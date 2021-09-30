Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Idacorp Inc, Sells , Dollar General Corp, Gentex Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Idacorp Inc, Sells , Dollar General Corp, Gentex Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Idacorp Inc, Amgen Inc, Walmart Inc, sells , Dollar General Corp, Gentex Corp, eBay Inc, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund owns 68 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+large+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 174,877 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 137,184 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  3. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 76,543 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 24,203 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 107,817 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $109.32, with an estimated average price of $104.44. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 16,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $187.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,890 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $746.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 179.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 56,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 103.61%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $210.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 25,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 83,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $146.09 and $178.38, with an estimated average price of $162.59.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Large Cap Value Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider