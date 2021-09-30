Sirios Focus Fund Series Buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc

- New Purchases: PCAR, PZZA, ONTF, MRVL,
- Added Positions: LSEG, STZ, WSM, MDT, ADI, LUV, PFE, VRRM, WFC, ABT, RCL, JCI, CCL, ERIC B, ATEX, LOW, DHI, BSX, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, ALC, NKE, AMZN, DHR, AIR, KEYS, EA, JHG, ROP, DIS, JPM, SPLK, DBX, BMBL, TMUS, ALSN, OPCH, CYBR,
- Sold Out: KSU, UNF, PYPL, KEY, COP, KSS, PCH,
For the details of Sirios Focus Fund Series's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sirios+focus+fund+series/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 4,318 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
- London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) - 7,100 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.07%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 5,959 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.39%
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 7,251 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.29%
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 2,954 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.98%
Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.45, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 5,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 109.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 230.61%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 55.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)
Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.Reduced: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 22.39%. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 5,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Alcon Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $68.18 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 7,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 53.25%. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $169.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 713 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 36 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $317.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 834 shares as of 2021-09-30.
