Sirios Focus Fund Series Buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, PACCAR Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Papa John's International Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Alcon Inc, Nike Inc, UniFirst Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sirios Focus Fund Series. As of 2021Q3, Sirios Focus Fund Series owns 52 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sirios Focus Fund Series's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sirios+focus+fund+series/current-portfolio/portfolio

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 4,318 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15% London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) - 7,100 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.07% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 5,959 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.39% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 7,251 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.29% Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 2,954 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.98%

Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.45, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 5,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in London Stock Exchange Group PLC by 109.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.14 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $78.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 230.61%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $175.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 55.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75.

Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

Sirios Focus Fund Series sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.

Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 22.39%. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 5,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Alcon Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $68.18 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 7,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 53.25%. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $169.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3444.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 36 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sirios Focus Fund Series reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $317.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Sirios Focus Fund Series still held 834 shares as of 2021-09-30.