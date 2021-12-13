Logo
Sobi continues the R&D transformation - Anders Ullman appointed new Head of R&D

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anders Ullman, M.D., Ph.D., currently a member of the Board of Directors of Sobi, will become Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer and replace Ravi Rao, M.D., Ph.D. Dr Ullman brings extensive experience and knowledge from the global pharmaceutical industry having previously led R&D organisations and change processes in other companies, including Bayer, Nycomed and Baxter. In support of the transformation, Dr Ullman will be based in Basel, Switzerland, report to CEO Guido Oelkers and become a member of the Sobi Executive Committee.

Guido Oelkers: "We welcome Anders in his new capacity having served in 2021 on the Sobi Board of Directors. Anders has an extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry, including knowledge of rare diseases from at least two companies and late-stage development of a number of successful medicines and will be a great addition to the team here.

We would also like to thank Ravi for his contributions over the past years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Since starting in Sobi, Ravi has initiated a transformation of both the R&D pipeline and organisation with a focus on life cycle teams leading the development of our important medicines and innovative pipeline which will serve Sobi well in the future."

It is anticipated that the change in R&D leadership will be fully implemented in early 2022 following a handover process which will initiate by mid-December 2021. Dr Ullman will leave the Sobi Board of Directors as a result of the management appointment.

With main R&D presence in Stockholm, Sweden and Basel, Switzerland and satellite R&D offices in Durham, North Carolina, US and Tokyo, Japan, Sobi R&D employs approximately 220 colleagues in functions spanning bioanalytics and biostatistics, translational science, clinical science and late-stage programme development, clinical operations, medical writing, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and portfolio management. More information about the Sobi pipeline here.

Anders Ullman

Born in 1956, Dr Ullman trained as a medical doctor in Sweden before earning a Ph.D. in clinical pharmacology and board certification. In 1990, Dr Ullman joined the pharmaceutical industry where he held jobs of increasing responsibilities at Upjohn, Astra, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biovitrum, a Sobi predecessor, Nycomed, Takeda and Baxter. In 2015, Dr Ullman returned to academia to head up a pulmonology unit at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden. External board directorships include Verona Pharma and Sobi with past directorships at NeuroSearch and PExA. More information about Anders Ullman here.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Sobi
Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and Asia. In 2020, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 15.3 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-continues-the-r-d-transformation-anders-ullman-appointed-new-head-of-r-d,c3470663

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3470663/1508860.pdf

Sobi continues the R&D transformation Anders Ullman appointed new Head of R&D

favicon.png?sn=IO04978&sd=2021-12-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobi-continues-the-rd-transformation--anders-ullman-appointed-new-head-of-rd-301442847.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO04978&Transmission_Id=202112130227PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO04978&DateId=20211213
