SCVX and Bright Machines Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

SCVX Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company (NYSE: SCVX) (“SCVX”) and a special purpose acquisition company, and Bright Machines, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Bright Machines”), today announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately. In light of the low likelihood that the business combination agreement could be completed prior to the January 15, 2022 “outside date” set forth in the merger agreement and current market conditions, SCVX and Bright Machines believe that terminating the business combination agreement is the best path forward for the parties and their respective stockholders. SCVX is considering alternative transactions, including extending its current dissolution deadline of January 28, 2022 and pursuing another business combination.

About SCVX

SCVX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created to fill what it believes is a tremendous void in the cybersecurity market for a scalable, comprehensive, integrated platform. It was created to acquire, partner with, and resource a cornerstone technology company capable of integrating with other best-in-breed security technologies.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry leading technology company that offers an innovative approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, Bright Machines operates R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland. In 2019 Bright Machines was named a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum and one of “America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies” by Forbes.

Bright Machines is reimagining the way products can be designed and produced, in order to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit us at www.brightmachines.com.

