LOWE'S DONATING $1 MILLION TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE RELIEF IN WAKE OF TORNADO DEVASTATION ACROSS U.S.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LOWE'S DONATING $1 MILLION TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE RELIEF IN WAKE OF TORNADO DEVASTATION ACROSS U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

-- Company to assist national disaster partners and nonprofit Pro customers --

-- Associates mobilize to help communities recover and clean up --

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced that it will donate $1 million to support immediate relief and recovery efforts after tornadoes cut through Kentucky and the nation's heartland, causing catastrophic and unprecedented damage. The $1 million donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe's nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations and others provide emergency shelter, critical relief supplies, food, blood center operations and comfort to those affected by the deadly tornadoes.

Lowes_tornado_relief.jpg

Lowe's will donate $1 million to support immediate relief and recovery efforts for tornadoes that hit the Central U.S.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation this has caused for so many families and communities this close to the holidays," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their homes and loved ones, including members of the Lowe's family. We couldn't be more proud of the way our teams have already stepped up to help their neighbors."

Less than 24 hours after a tornado swept through Mayfield, Kentucky, the epicenter of the destruction across the Central U.S., associates from Lowe's in Mayfield spent their Saturday boarding up the Mayfield police department and city hall. In Bowling Green, Kentucky, associates donated 60 cases of water and critical supplies to assist residents of splintered subdivisions and 50 battery-powered lanterns to a senior living home that had lost power. In the coming days, Lowe's stores will distribute additional emergency supplies and support to affected communities.

This week, Lowe's will deploy its new Lowe's Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer to the Mayfield store to help people get safely back into their homes and get their businesses up and running. The trailer provides affordable rental options for equipment that customers may only need for one-time use like generators and chainsaws.

More than 100 associates from Lowe's emergency response teams also will land at stores in Kentucky this week to help with recovery efforts. These specially trained associates are voluntarily leaving their home stores in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee to provide customer support and give fellow associates a chance to focus on their families.

Lowe's is providing additional assistance for its associates, including fueling stations, meals and showers, washers and dryers to help those without power or water. The company is also expanding financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates.

This year, Lowe's has committed more than $4 million to support disaster relief. Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief efforts and continued support.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Steve Salazar


Lowe's Companies, Inc.


704-758-4345


[email protected]

Mayfield_PD_after_Lowes.jpg

Lowes_Tool_Rental_Trailer.jpg

lowes_companies_inc_logo1384_9180jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL04830&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-donating-1-million-to-provide-immediate-relief-in-wake-of-tornado-devastation-across-us-301442971.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04830&Transmission_Id=202112130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04830&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment