olive.com Expands Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Services to Washington

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

olive.com Expands Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Services to Washington

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

olive.comtm (“olive.com” or the “Company”), the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans,announced today plans to expand its mechanical breakdown coverage services to the state of Washington. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure after the auto manufacturer’s warranty has expired. olive.com’s digital platform lets consumers buy direct and 100% online, giving them access to an assortment of coverage and deductible options that are convenient, fit their budget, and are operable in minutes with no inspection or waiting period.

As part of this expansion, olive.com will offer its “Powered by olive” platform to local and national insurance agents, agencies, dealer groups and retailers in Washington, allowing for a co-branded olive.com product offering.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our services to the state of Washington, bringing choice, transparency and a much needed product to even more consumers across the U.S.” said Rebecca Howard, Founder and CEO of olive.com. “Today at least 33% of car owners could not afford $500 to $600 in automotive repairs, and 60% would have difficulty covering a $1,000 repair expense, demonstrating the great need for a product like olive.com.”

With olive.com it’s easy to get a quote and purchase coverage 100% online. Car owners can enjoy personalized rates with three deductible options and three coverage plans, giving consumers nine different monthly payment choices. olive.com’s plans are convenient, as customers pay a fixed price for the life of the coverage term and can cancel at any time. In addition, plans have no annual mileage restrictions and are fully transferable when and if the car is sold.

olive.com provides an essential product as owners are keeping their vehicles for longer periods of time – the average owner today keeps their car for 7 years – and annual repair costs grow as vehicles age. Annual maintenance and repair costs today average approximately $1,200 per vehicle, and these costs are expected to continue to rise given the trends in more expensive auto parts and labor.

This expansion will allow olive.com to continue to deliver its product offerings to a growing addressable market estimated to be approximately $260 billion – including 280 million total cars on the road today, 87 million of which are between 6-12 years old.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com now offers its services in 49 states across the U.S.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Folive.com.

About olive.com:
olive.com, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, was built to give customers peace of mind. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure of the vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. With olive.com, consumers are now able to buy a vehicle protection plan direct, with no pressure, from the comfort of their home. olive.com offers a range of coverage and deductible options to suit any budget, and their products are approachable, affordable, transparent and user-friendly – real choice, all digital at any time day or night. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and partnerships with leading insurance companies and globally recognized brands.

Website:
https%3A%2F%2Folive.com%2F

Social Media:
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Folivecoverage%2F+%0A
https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Folivecoverage+%0A
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Folivecoverage

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, which are not historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements. For example, estimations of potential addressable market size and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005127r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005127/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment