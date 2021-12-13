Remark Holdings Partners with isMedia to Launch NFT Platform

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced a deal to partner with isMedia to launch a non-fungible token ("NFT") platform, with an initial drop anchored by the intellectual property collection of its Bikini.com subsidiary.

NFT platform that works in conjunction with Remark AI's technology

Expected to launch in early 2022, the first phase of the carefully-curated NFT platform will feature collectible NFTs from Bikini.com's influencers. Future offerings will include drops from actors, entertainers, musicians, global celebrities and collaborations with video and digital artists.

"isMedia has built a comprehensive, user-friendly mobile NFT platform that works in conjunction with Remark AI's technology to allow for rapid, iterative, realistic designs with greater adaptability and realism," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Remark's NFT platform is designed to host unique content created by iconic figures and entertainers who have made history with the characters and intellectual property they have created, as well as to leverage the brand equity and comprehensive designs carried by Bikini.com."

"We are excited to work with Remark Holdings to leverage our technological capabilities to monetize the intellectual properties owned by Remark," says Ju Sung Myung, CEO of isMedia. "Remark's history of leading innovation in cutting-edge technology and investment in the NFT space is focused on gathering the best, most unique content as well as delivering an easy to use platform interface for all customers."

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the company at: [email protected].

About isMedia

isMedia is a software and hardware technology company publicly traded on the KOSDAQ exchange in Korea. The company has blue-chip clients such as Apple, Facebook, Samsung, and Microsoft, providing its leading edge self-developed technology to help its clients innovate in the virtual world, integrating its hardware and software solutions. Leveraging its expertise and relationships in K-pop and other forms of Korean media, the company is poised to expand internationally into the United States and global markets.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

E. Brian Harvey, Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702-701-9514

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626.623.2000

(+86) 13702108000

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-partners-with-ismedia-to-launch-nft-platform-301443065.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.