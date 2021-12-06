Logo
Informatica Named a Leader for the Sixth Time in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company Also Ranked Highest in All Use Cases in Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica® (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named Informatica as a Leader in the December 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions 1. Informatica has been recognized as a Leader for the sixth time and positioned the highest in overall "Ability to Execute" and furthest for "Completeness of Vision".

Informatica_Corp_Logo.jpg

Rapidly evolving business needs are translating into greater demand for the business benefits afforded by master data management from a broader range of stakeholders across industries. The 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions2, complements the Magic Quadrant with a deeper analysis of product functionality and ability to support business use cases of master data.

Informatica is the only company that is a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ and also scored highest in ability to support all five use cases defined in the Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management (MDM):

  1. MDM of B2C Customer Data
  2. MDM of B2B Customer Data
  3. MDM of Buy-Side Product Data
  4. MDM of Sell-Side Product Data
  5. Multidomain MDM

"We believe this continued recognition from Gartner is a great validation to our relentless commitment to innovation and understanding the needs of our customers across verticals as they move rapidly to the cloud and look to modernize and improve their data management with simplicity, productivity and scale," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. "In our view, the recognition further solidifies our market position and demonstrates our ability to deliver multi-domain master data management that supports a 360-degree view across the business value chain, spanning from customer experience, digital commerce, supply chain optimization right through to finance transformation, enabling customers to achieve higher ROI."

Informatica's all-in-one Master Data Management solution which is built on the industry's most modern, cloud-native AI powered data management platform the Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), offers the following key benefits:

  • Revenue Growth: Drive growth by managing customer, product, and channel data to improve marketing analytics and commerce operations.
  • Cost Optimization: Control costs by managing material, supplier, and purchase order data to improve procurement analytics and logistics management.
  • Business Innovation: Adapt to changing market conditions by managing sales, operations, and finance data to improve scenario analytics and new product/services introduction.

Additional Resources:

  • Access a complimentary copy of Gartner® 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions report here
  • Access a complimentary copy of Gartner® 2021 Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions report here
  • Read our blog post: Informatica Named a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader—For The 6th Time by Manouj Tahiliani here
  1. Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, Simon Walker, 6 December 2021
  2. Gartner Critical Capabilities for Master Data Management Solutions, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, Simon Walker, 7 December 2021

Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service are mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact:
Informatica Public Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF04863&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-named-a-leader-for-the-sixth-time-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-master-data-management-solutions-301442930.html

SOURCE Informatica

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF04863&Transmission_Id=202112130830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF04863&DateId=20211213
