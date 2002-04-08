Seedo Corp Announces A Change In The Company's Name To SATIVUS TECH CORP And The Appointment Of a CEO For Its Israeli Subsidiary, Saffron Tech

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Seedo Corp Announces A Change In The Company's Name To SATIVUS TECH CORP And The Appointment Of a CEO For Its Israeli Subsidiary, Saffron Tech

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SATIVUS TECH CORP ( SEDOD), an AgTech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, today announces that has formally changed its name from Sedo Corp to SATIVUS TECH CORP. The Company also wishes to announce that it has executed a 1 for 10 reverse split of its common stock and symbol change. The new symbol will be SEDOD and after 20 business days, the symbol will change to SATT.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce that its Israeli Subsidiary, Saffron-Tech Ltd ("Saffron Tech") today appointed Tal Wilk-Glazer as the Saffron-Tech’s CEO. Wilk-Glazer joins Saffron-Tech after finishing her job at Salesforce as Salesforce's Industries Eastern Europe, Africa and Israel regional director.

Tal Wilk-Glazer (46), married + 3, brings to the position about 20 years of experience in large and leading international technology and communications companies in their field, including: Salesforce, Vlocity, cVidya, and is one of the founders of the Vibo app, a smart application for managing the construction process intended for homeowners.

Wilk-Glazer has in-depth and comprehensive knowledge in IT and telecommunications markets. Over the past few years, she has accompanied large companies in the process of digital transformation and transition to cloud computing, and has led them courageously to many successes.

She holds a bachelor's degree in medical sciences (BSc Med) from the Hebrew University and a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from the Technion.

Tal Wilk-Glazer, CEO of Saffron-Tech noted: “I am very pleased to join a fascinating company that defines and leads a completely new market category. Joining a groundbreaking Israeli agro-tech company with a unique vision, which will fundamentally change the saffron market we know today, is a real challenge and opportunity. I believe that the experience I bring with me in leading complex development processes will allow me to take the company to the next level, and I am looking forward to the agricultural, technological and business challenges we face. I am confident that the future holds for the company surprising developments and significant successes. "

About Seedo:
SATIVUS TECH CORP ( SEDOD) is an AgTech company that uses advanced indoor farming technology to increase the production of low yield food products in the global marketplace. The company focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand and stuck in complicated global supply chains. Seedo Corp’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is revolutionizing the AgTech world by creating the growing protocols to grow saffron indoors through multiple cycles per year. Seedo's technology offers a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Gadi Levin
CEO
(800) 608-6432

Press Inquiries:

Eva Fattahi
Public Relations
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODQxMDY2OSM0NjEwNTA2IzUwMDA3MjgyNw==
Seedo-Corp-.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment