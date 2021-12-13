NelsonHall Names ADP a Leader in HCM Technology NEAT 2021 for SMB and Mid/Large Market Segments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NelsonHall Names ADP a Leader in HCM Technology NEAT 2021 for SMB and Mid/Large Market Segments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ADP recognized for robust portfolio of HCM technology designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm NelsonHall has identified ADP as a Leader in both the SMB and the Mid/Large market segments in its HCM Technology NEAT 2021 Assessment. This recognition acknowledges ADP's strong ability to support clients from small business to large, global enterprise in successfully managing their people through the entire employee journey.

"As the world of work changes and businesses' needs evolve, we continue to keep a pulse on emerging workforce trends."

"ADP's focus and steady investments in recent years have quickly advanced its HCM technology offering and capability. ADP has made substantial progress in advancing its HCM technology offering, introducing next-generation solutions in line with its vision and brand focus of 'Always designing for people' and aligning its platform capabilities to support the continuously evolving workplace," said Pete Tiliakos, principal analyst at NelsonHall.

ADP_HCM_technology_NEAT_Badge_181021.jpg

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's HCM Technology NEAT 2021 Assessment," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product & technology for ADP. "As the world of work changes and businesses' needs evolve, we continue to keep a pulse on emerging workforce trends. By combining our unmatched workforce data with the power of our technology, we can deliver tailored insights and solutions to help businesses succeed."

Among ADP's strengths, the report notes its portfolio of extended digital HCM offerings, including ADP DataCloud, a powerful people analytics solution that leverages predictive analytics and benchmarking to deliver insights. The report additionally highlights ADP Marketplace as the most comprehensive API marketplace available in the HCM technology space to support client's needs of flexibility and choice as they build their own HR ecosystems. Additional strengths include ADP's full suite of complementing HR outsourcing services and solutions as well as its digitally enabled payroll services offerings supported by the ADP Mobile Solutions app.

The NelsonHall vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) is based on rigorous research and analysis of vendor performance on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet future client requirements. Vendors are identified in one of four categories that include Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players. The scoring for the NEAT is based on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing vendor clients. The ability to deliver immediate benefit in a NEAT reflects the current maturity of the vendor's offerings, delivery capability, benefits achievement on behalf of clients and customer presence. The ability to meet clients' future needs provides a measure of the extent to which the supplier is well-positioned to support the customer journey over the life of a contract.

To view an ADP-focused excerpt of NelsonHall's 2021 HCM Technology NEAT, please visit here. To learn about ADP, visit www.adp.com.

About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY05352&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelsonhall-names-adp-a-leader-in-hcm-technology-neat-2021-for-smb-and-midlarge-market-segments-301443183.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05352&Transmission_Id=202112131028PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05352&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment