Warren Buffett: A Good Temperament Beats High Intelligence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Warren Buffett: A Good Temperament Beats High Intelligence

Self-discipline may be an overlooked investing trait

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
Just now

Summary

  • Higher intelligence may not be a major differentiator of portfolio returns.
  • A sound temperament may be a far more valuable asset when apportioning capital.
  • A rules-based approach to managing a portfolio could counter the effect of emotions on investment decision-making.
Article's Main Image

Almost every investor likely wishes they were more intelligent. They may feel this could make a significant impact on their investment returns by allowing them to more fully understand a wide range of stocks and sectors. Moreover, they may believe greater intelligence could aid them in successfully valuing companies in order to ascertain their intrinsic value.

Intelligence versus temperament

However, intelligence and successful investing may not be as closely linked as some investors believe. After all, almost every investor is likely to have the mental capacity to understand specific sectors, so they can build detailed knowledge of them.

Furthermore, being able to understand complex formulas or equations may be unnecessary when valuing a stock. Simpler valuation metrics, such as price-earnings or a basic discounted cash flow calculation, may sufficiently indicate a company’s intrinsic value.

Conversely, an investor’s temperament may be of great importance when apportioning capital. For instance, an ability to avoid excessive optimism when stock prices are high during a bull market may help to avoid overvalued shares. Likewise, an ability to look beyond extremely challenging periods for the economy may allow an investor to purchase high-quality stocks while they trade at low prices during a bear market.

Buffett’s approach

Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) Chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has previously commented on the importance of temperament relative to intelligence. He said, “The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.”

Clearly, Buffett is extremely intelligent. However, it could be argued that his ability to remain level-headed throughout any market conditions is his biggest strength. He has continually capitalized on temporary challenges facing companies or the wider stock market to purchase high-quality businesses while they traded at low prices. Similarly, he has consistently avoided the euphoria often felt by his peers during bull markets that led them to overpay for stocks.

A learned behavior?

Judging by Buffett’s long track record of investment success and his modest lifestyle, self-discipline is part of his character. However, not all investors are as fortunate in this regard. Indeed, it is relatively commonplace for emotions to cloud an investor’s capacity to allocate capital during extreme stock market conditions.

In my view, all investors could benefit from creating specific "rules of engagement" that dictate under what circumstances they will buy or sell shares. For example, this could be something simple such as a rule that requires a specific discount to a company’s intrinsic value to be met to warrant purchase. Or it could mean they only hold stocks that have achieved a minimum level of return on invested capital over a five or 10-year period.

This strategy may help to counter the natural urge for investors to factor in emotions when managing their portfolio. Implementing such a plan may never lead to self-discipline on the scale enjoyed by Buffett, but it could make a far bigger impact on long-term returns than having a greater amount of intelligence.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment