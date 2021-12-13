Logo
Veeva Acquires Veracity Logic for Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Veeva RTSM adds to Veeva's end-to-end clinical suite

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced it has acquired Veracity Logic, a provider of cloud software for randomization and trial supply management (RTSM). The Veracity Logic team will join Veeva to deliver industry-leading software and services, helping companies simplify complex processes and expedite clinical trials.

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

The solution, offered as Veeva RTSM, delivers fast setup timelines and a configurable feature set to meet a broad array of randomization and supply needs. It has supported over 175 trials with sites in 60 countries, covering a range of trial designs and complexities across all therapeutic areas in pharma/biotech, medical device, and diagnostics.

"We are pleased to have the Veracity Logic team join Veeva and look forward to bringing RTSM excellence to our customers," said Jim Reilly, vice president, Vault R&D and Quality at Veeva Systems. "This expands Veeva's clinical offering with flexible and user-friendly RTSM capabilities."

Veeva is committed to continuity and openness for Veeva RTSM customers and Veeva's RTSM partners including, Almac Group, S-CLINICA, Signant Health, Suvoda, and 4G Clinical. New and existing customers will have the choice to integrate Veeva RTSM with any EDC system and to use Veeva EDC with any RTSM system.

"We are excited to join Veeva. This acquisition is great for our customers and employees," said Steve Zimmerman, Veracity Logic founder. "Joining Veeva allows us to scale our solution to a wider market while continuing to deliver customer success."

Veeva RTSM will be led by founder Steve Zimmerman as general manager, current President David Goldston as vice president of sales, and Natalie Townsend as vice president of strategy. For more on Veeva RTSM, visit rtsm.veeva.com.

Additional Information
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements about the benefits we expect from our acquisition of Veracity Logic, including the extent to which the Veeva RTSM product will be successful. Such statements are based on our current plans, estimates, and expectations, which may change. We have no obligation to update these statements. Acquisitions are risky, and we cannot be certain of success. We describe the risks and uncertainties that we believe are most relevant to our business, including risks associated with acquisitions, in our periodic reports with the SEC available at ir.veeva.com and at sec.gov.

Contact:
Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821

favicon.png?sn=SF04712&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-acquires-veracity-logic-for-randomization-and-trial-supply-management-rtsm-301442892.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

