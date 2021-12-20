Logo
Fortinet Named to Nasdaq-100 Index

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO at Fortinet
“Fortinet has led the evolution of cybersecurity innovation over the past two decades, and is leading the next-generation of security solutions. The network security market is rapidly expanding from the data center out to the work-from-anywhere edge and to the cloud. We expect our innovative ASIC-supported security fabric platform and converged Security-driven networking approach to uniquely position Fortinet for long-term growth. Taking our place on the Nasdaq-100 Index amongst other category-defining companies is another proofpoint of Fortinet’s successes and future growth opportunities.”

News Summary
Fortinet® ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been named to the Nasdaq-100 Index®. Fortinet joins the distinguished Index in conjunction with the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index ( NDX). The inclusion becomes effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is one of the world’s preeminent large-cap growth indexes. It includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. With category-defining companies on the forefront of innovation, including Fortinet, the Nasdaq-100 Index® defines today’s modern day industrials.

About Fortinet
Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 550,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-F

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:Investor Contact:Analyst Contact:
Tiffany CurciPeter SalkowskiRon Davis
Fortinet, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700408-331-4595415-806-9892
[email protected][email protected][email protected]
