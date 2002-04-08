Logo
ShotSpotter Appoints Ruby Sharma to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc ( SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate, and deter crime, today announced that Ruby Sharma has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Ms. Sharma has served as Managing Partner of RNB Strategic Advisors, a strategic advisory firm, since September 2018. Ms. Sharma retired as senior partner at Ernst & Young LLP after 15 years where she worked with multi-national Fortune 500 corporations and founded The Center for Board Matters, a global strategy and execution infrastructure for governance services to boards and the C-suite.

Ms. Sharma is a frequent keynote speaker and panelist on corporate governance topics and has authored several audit committee handbooks, white papers on governance, value protection and diversity and inclusion topics. She was honored as one of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business in the Americas in 2011 by the Asian American Business Development Center.

“Ruby adds valuable experience in global financial matters, risk assessment, ESG, and compliance,” said Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League and ShotSpotter Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“I’m honored to join ShotSpotter’s board, and I look forward to the opportunity to help guide the company’s important work," said Ruby Sharma. “I'm excited to be part of a company that has such a tremendous opportunity to deliver innovative technology that improves public safety and save lives around the world.”

“As ShotSpotter expands into new products and markets, Ruby’s breath of experience will be of incredible value to the board and company in the years ahead,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter.

Ms. Sharma will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee. In addition to her board role, she is an advisory council member for reacHIRE, a technology company helping women successfully re-enter the workforce after a career break. She previously served as the Chair of the Audit Committee at Penn Medicine Princeton Health and was part of the Board of Trustees for Ascend, a professional membership organization dedicated to the development of Pan Asian business leaders.

Ms. Sharma is a Fellow Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a B. A. in Economics from Delhi University, India. Ms. Sharma also attended the Executive Education program for EY Partners at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter ( SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 120 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The company’s platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™ is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

For more information, contact:

Media Relations:

Trident DMG
Caroline Beckmann
202-440-1783
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

JoAnne Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
[email protected]


