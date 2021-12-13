Resideo Unveils New Services, Solutions and Tools to Unify Portfolio and Provide Partner Support

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Resideo Unveils New Services, Solutions and Tools to Unify Portfolio and Provide Partner Support

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Hosts 32nd annual CONNECT event alongside industry leaders and partners

- Showcases Pro-IQ™ services to help families protect what matters most

- Announces Resideo BuildSmart™ program and packages

- Demonstrates security system integration with Brilliant Smart Home System

- Announces Resideo Academy, a new industry-leading training platform

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, recently hosted its 32nd annual CONNECT event. The event brings together security and HVAC customers for training, community service, new product and technology announcements, and to celebrate partner achievements.

Phil_Theodore_CONNECT_2021.jpg

"Resideo continues to invest in resources to help our professionals keep pace with the consumer, stay updated with world-class training, and ultimately help protect what matters most," said Phil Theodore, president of Products & Solutions at Resideo. "Each interaction I've had with our professionals during the last 20 months demonstrates their perseverance, and I'm extremely grateful for their continued dedication to support the smart home customer."

A New Era of Services

At CONNECT 2021, Resideo showcased its new Pro-IQ™ monitoring and business intelligence services, a suite of solutions aimed to help the professional attract more customers and maintain those relationships by delivering valuable insights 24/7/365. New offerings across Resideo's extensive security, HVAC and smart home technology portfolio will become available to additional professionals in 2022. Existing solutions available to select professionals include:

  • Pro-IQ™ LifeWhere – an HVAC asset-monitoring solution that helps HVAC professionals remotely diagnose equipment, identify an issue, and support proactive service before the equipment fails; and,
  • Pro-IQ™ AirCycle – a proven, business-development program that enables a data-driven indoor air quality (IAQ) conversation between contractors and homeowners and identifies opportunities based on six IAQ elements.

"Overall, the pandemic has created an increased reliance, value, and usage of technology, including: deliveries and online orders, broadband, indoor air quality and energy management solutions, home security solutions, and expanded interest in whole home services," said Elizabeth Parks, president of PARKS Associates, during her keynote speech on the CONNECT 2021 stage. "The industry is at an inflection point where consumers are truly embracing and looking to technology to help them – whether for convenience, comfort, savings, or care for themselves, other family members, or their assets. Their professional service provider has several opportunities to create new value for consumers through connected devices and services in the home."

New Offerings for Residential New-Home Builders

Residential new-home builders report that smart solutions are one of the top purchase drivers, and Resideo unveiled new offerings to help builders deliver an eco-conscious smart home. The enhanced Resideo BuildSmart™support and training program offers marketing tools, incentives and insights, and Resideo's new product packages help simplify the selection process. From indoor air quality solutions to professionally installed and monitored security systems, the new curated product packages are tailored to unique preferences and deliver protection, convenience and comfort and cover its entire HVAC and security product portfolios.

Resideo also unveiled its latest integration with the Brilliant Smart Home System. Resideo's Total Connect 2.0 platform users can arm and disarm their ProSeries security system from their in-wall Brilliant Smart Home Control or via their Brilliant app. The status of the Resideo security system also can be displayed on the Brilliant wireless smart panel.

Training Opportunities for Professionals

The company also showcased Resideo Academy: a holistic educational approach that supports Resideo's professional HVAC, plumbing and security professionals with hands-on training from industry experts. With practical learning experiences designed for business owners, trade professionals, apprentices, and students, Resideo Academy offers industry-leading product and solutions training and business-building courses catered to fit any schedule, specialty or career path.

Additionally, Resideo is collaborating with numerous trade and educational institutions with products, training curriculum and scholarships to help seed the next generation of professionals.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Sarah Reckard
[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Jason Willey
[email protected]

Resideo_Professional.jpg

Elizabeth_Parks.jpg

Brilliant_Resideo.jpg

Resideo_Logo_Blue_r.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY05788&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-unveils-new-services-solutions-and-tools-to-unify-portfolio-and-provide-partner-support-301443491.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05788&Transmission_Id=202112131601PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05788&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment