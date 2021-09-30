Morgan Creek Global Equity Long Buys Oracle Corp, HelloFresh SE, WiseTech Global, Sells Sea, Cloudflare Inc, Simon Property Group Inc

- New Purchases: DT, UBER, DOMO, CNC, MELI, REGN, RBLX, LI, AFRM, HRSHF,
- Added Positions: ORCL, HFG, WTC, FB,
- Reduced Positions: SE, NET, SPG, GOOGL, LI, MSFT, BRK.B, HMSO, TWLO, SWMAF, MPNGF, TSM, AMZN, JD, SFTBY, HLF, ALO,
- Sold Out: FIVN, KGDEF, WXIBF, CCO, PTON, BEKE,
For the details of Morgan Creek Global Equity Long's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgan+creek+global+equity+long/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Morgan Creek Global Equity Long
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - -3,300 shares, 68.60% of the total portfolio.
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - -1,170 shares, 62.08% of the total portfolio.
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - -1,200 shares, 59.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - -3,520 shares, 49.50% of the total portfolio.
- WiseTech Global Ltd (WTC) - -3,050 shares, 45.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.22 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -19.97%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -19.79%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -18.25%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -17.4%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -17.32%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $660.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -17.1%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.Sold Out: Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd (KGDEF)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.32.Sold Out: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.5.Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64.Sold Out: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (WXIBF)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $15.97.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Morgan Creek Global Equity Long. Also check out:
1. Morgan Creek Global Equity Long's Undervalued Stocks
2. Morgan Creek Global Equity Long's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morgan Creek Global Equity Long's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morgan Creek Global Equity Long keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment