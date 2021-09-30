Morgan Creek Global Equity Long Buys Oracle Corp, HelloFresh SE, WiseTech Global, Sells Sea, Cloudflare Inc, Simon Property Group Inc

New Purchases: DT, UBER, DOMO, CNC, MELI, REGN, RBLX, LI, AFRM, HRSHF,

Investment company Morgan Creek Global Equity Long Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, HelloFresh SE, WiseTech Global, Dynatrace Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Sea, Cloudflare Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Klepierre during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Creek Global Equity Long. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Creek Global Equity Long owns 41 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.22 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -19.97%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -19.79%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -18.25%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -17.4%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -17.32%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $660.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -17.1%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.32.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.5.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $15.97.

Morgan Creek Global Equity Long sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.