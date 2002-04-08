Tuesday Morning Appoints Marcelo Podesta as Independent Director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tuesday Morning Appoints Marcelo Podesta as Independent Director

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Retail industry veteran brings strong finance, information technology and merchandising experience

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning Corporation ( TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced that Marcelo Podesta, an information technology and merchandising industry leader, joined the company’s board of directors (the “Board”) as an independent director, effective December 13, 2021.

“On behalf of the Board and the Tuesday Morning management team, I am pleased to welcome Marcelo Podesta to our Board,” said Sherry Smith, Chairperson of the Board of Tuesday Morning. “Marcelo’s deep experience and retail industry knowledge make him uniquely qualified to contribute to Tuesday Morning as we focus on driving long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Mr. Podesta is a seasoned executive with experience across multiple consumer-facing organizations. As an executive leader, his expertise encompasses finance, information technology and merchandising and he has been instrumental in driving digital transformation and modernizing IT infrastructure and ERP systems. He is currently President of National Business Furniture Inc., a role he has held since August 2020. Before National Business Furniture, Mr. Podesta was Senior Vice President and General Manager at Art Van Furniture Inc. Before that, he served as Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Merchandising Officer, and Supply Chain Officer at Brookstone Inc. Prior to joining Brookstone, Mr. Podesta held various leadership positions at Staples, Inc.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Podesta said, “I am honored to assume the role of director at Tuesday Morning at such an important time in their transformation. I am looking forward to working with management to support their long-term initiatives to create shareholder value.”

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 492 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company's website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caitlin Churchill
ICR
203-682-8200
[email protected]

MEDIA:
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODQxMTQ0OSM0NjExODYyIzIwMjYzMTY=
Tuesday-Morning-Corp-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment