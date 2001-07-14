Logo
Revolutionize Your Future with Stride Tech-Focused Enrichment Programs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Got tech on your mind? Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of online and blended programs, is inviting all students nationwide who have an interest in technology to take part in one of our 2022 Enrichment Programs focused on the future.

“We are in the midst of a tech revolution and if you don’t plan to get ahead, you’ll be left behind,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Advocacy & Retention at Stride, Inc. “These fun programs are designed to give students of all ages that first step they need into technology, and it doesn’t matter if you’ve never written a line of code in your life! We’ll get there – together.”

Stride’s leading-edge programs include:

  • Drone Flight and Drone Certification: Students will work with DARTdrones, the nation’s leader in drone training, where you will learn how to fly a drone, from basic training to aerial mapping and photography, and even become an FAA Certified Commercial Drone Pilot!
  • Virtual Reality and Mobile App Development: Students can build their very own virtual reality world including 360-degree images and animation. And then learn to build their own mobile app for Apple or Android devices, starting them off on a well-paid career path, with an incredible projected income growth rate.
  • Video Game Design: Start working in one of the hottest global fields ever by designing your own video game worlds, game play, and interface technologies, which will catch the attention of every college or job recruiter around the world.
  • Robotics: Learn the ‘nuts and bolts’ of the robotics world while gaining skills inscience, technology, engineering, and mathematics, computational thinking, and problem-solving.

"We are so excited to work with Stride on this initiative,” said DARTdrones CEO Abby Speicher. Our instructors typically work with corporations and government agencies to bring drones into their organizations, but working with the students from Stride has been really rewarding for our instructor team. We look forward to continuing to build the next generation of drone pilots."

Stride Enrichment Programs help ignite interests in teens and adults and encourage them to learn new skills, build a portfolio of creative work, and foster long-lasting friendships and professional connections. Registration is open and is available to all students and adult learners nationwide. Some programs do require a class prerequisite. Other available enrichment programs include national intelligence, fashion design, comic book illustration, creative storytelling through photography, and more.

For additional information, please visit the Stride+Enrichment+page.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211214005040r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005040/en/

