Quotient Expands Media Network at Point of Purchase Through a Partnership With Redbox

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Redbox (Nasdaq: RDBX) that expands its media network. Through this partnership, Quotient’s media network will begin offering advertisers access to approximately 40,000 Redbox kiosks as well as over 2,000 large display screens on the top of select kiosks.

The combination of Quotient’s programmatic digital-out-of-home (DOOH) platform technology with Redbox’s expansive kiosk reach with over 400 million estimated weekly retail impressions, gives advertisers new opportunities to serve ads to consumers at grocery and drug stores at a time when purchase intent is very high. In addition, Quotient is able to retarget audiences exposed to any Redbox screen on mobile and in-app display ads. This allows advertisers to engage with consumers on multiple touchpoints throughout their shopping journey.

“Redbox is a leader in the entertainment ecosystem and we are thrilled to partner with them,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “Redbox’s screens can be targeted through Quotient’s DOOH DSP technology using our exclusive purchase data, intent data and location intelligence to reach consumers in contextual environments in the moments that matter.”

“Our collaboration with Quotient brings added value to our retail partners and brands by ensuring relevant and impactful messaging to consumers,” said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox. “We’re excited to take this next step with Quotient, particularly on the heels of our digital video signage rollout on select kiosks.”

Brands and retailers can find more information on partnering with Quotient for digital media and promotions by visiting www.quotient.com.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and has offices in California, Cincinnati, New York, Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient is the registered trademark of Quotient Technology Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 120 channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment™ label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information visit www.redbox.com.

