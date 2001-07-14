Ecolab Again Recognized for Global Water Leadership on CDP A List

Ecolab Inc. ( NYSE:ECL, Financial), the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources, has again been recognized for its corporate sustainability leadership by global environmental non-profit CDP, earning inclusion on CDP’s prestigious A List for tackling water security. This is the third consecutive year Ecolab has been recognized on the Water A List. Ecolab also earned an A- ranking on CDP’s climate list.

“Proactive water management and stewardship are critical to addressing our world’s environmental challenges. Our inclusion on CDP’s water security A List reflects the work we do every day to help our customers advance their water and climate and net-zero goals,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “It is an honor to be recognized again for our team’s ongoing commitment to supporting a healthy planet and global population through responsible operations.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the leading standard for corporate environmental transparency. Of the nearly 12,000 companies that were evaluated, Ecolab is one of 118 high-performing companies named to the water security A List.

“Through demonstrable action to protect water resources, Ecolab continues to be a leader in corporate environmental action and transparency worldwide,” said Ecolab Senior Vice President of Corporate Sustainability Emilio Tenuta. “This recognition underscores the significant progress Ecolab has made to advance water stewardship within our own operations and in partnership with our customers. We are well on our way to achieve our 2030 Impact Goals, which focus on generating a positive impact as we work to address the world’s water, food, health and climate challenges.”

Ecolab’s 2030 Impact Goals include internal commitments to align its operations and supply chain to the U.N. Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C and reduce its carbon emissions by half by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050. In addition, Ecolab is a co-founding member of the Water Resilience Coalition, part of the U.N. Global Compact’s CEO Water Mandate. The coalition aims to elevate global water stress to the top of the corporate agenda and preserve the world’s freshwater resources through collective action in water-stressed basins and ambitious, quantifiable commitments.

“Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. “Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, even more so in the year of COP26 and the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, water insecurity and deforestation can no longer be ignored, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdp.net%2Fen%2Fcompanies%2Fcompanies-scores

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

