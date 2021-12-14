WOW! Brings WOW! tv+ and Enhanced Network Reliability to Newnan

PR Newswire

NEWNAN, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Newnan as the latest market to offer its IP-delivered video choice, WOW! tv+, for its high-speed data (HSD) customers. WOW!, which officially rebranded from NuLink in November of this year, brings customers not only more choice, reliability, and access to extended customer service benefits, but also new residential and commercial speeds up to 1 Gig.

WOW! tv+ enables the company to utilize its powerful, industry-leading broadband network and reinforce its focus on its HSD offerings and services to customers. In addition to benefiting from WOW!'s strengthened network and extensive suite of products, including the fastest broadband experiences available with 1 Gig, customers will also receive improved Online Account Management tools and email functionality along with WOW!'s award-winning customer service.

"WOW! is thrilled to provide our Newnan customers with a more reliable network to keep them connected to the things they love," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are proud to offer our customers even more choices during a time when they need it the most. Newnan customers now have access to our latest products such as WOW! tv+ and 1 Gig speeds!"

WOW! tv+ features complete curated live channel packages, cloud DVR storage, and access to an extensive On Demand library with movies, hit TV shows, and kids programming. It also includes a state-of-the-art voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration, and access to streaming apps like Disney+ through the Google Play Store without the need to change inputs. Its content discovery interface gives customers a platform that's simple to navigate and allows them to select the content and video experiences they prefer.

As part of the company's investment in the community, WOW! previously provided all Internet services to the Coweta County Fairgrounds in support of the "Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Concert" earlier this year. WOW! also recently announced plans to continue its support by providing a scholarship fund to local high schools in Newnan, awarding a total of $13,500 to college-bound students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

