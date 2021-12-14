WOW! Brings WOW! tv+ and Enhanced Network Reliability to Newnan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

WOW! Brings WOW! tv+ and Enhanced Network Reliability to Newnan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Leading broadband provider introduces extended customer service and choice of product offerings to the community

PR Newswire

NEWNAN, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021

NEWNAN, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Newnan as the latest market to offer its IP-delivered video choice, WOW! tv+, for its high-speed data (HSD) customers. WOW!, which officially rebranded from NuLink in November of this year, brings customers not only more choice, reliability, and access to extended customer service benefits, but also new residential and commercial speeds up to 1 Gig.

WOW_On_White_Logo.jpg

WOW! tv+ enables the company to utilize its powerful, industry-leading broadband network and reinforce its focus on its HSD offerings and services to customers. In addition to benefiting from WOW!'s strengthened network and extensive suite of products, including the fastest broadband experiences available with 1 Gig, customers will also receive improved Online Account Management tools and email functionality along with WOW!'s award-winning customer service.

"WOW! is thrilled to provide our Newnan customers with a more reliable network to keep them connected to the things they love," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are proud to offer our customers even more choices during a time when they need it the most. Newnan customers now have access to our latest products such as WOW! tv+ and 1 Gig speeds!"

WOW! tv+ features complete curated live channel packages, cloud DVR storage, and access to an extensive On Demand library with movies, hit TV shows, and kids programming. It also includes a state-of-the-art voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration, and access to streaming apps like Disney+ through the Google Play Store without the need to change inputs. Its content discovery interface gives customers a platform that's simple to navigate and allows them to select the content and video experiences they prefer.

As part of the company's investment in the community, WOW! previously provided all Internet services to the Coweta County Fairgrounds in support of the "Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Concert" earlier this year. WOW! also recently announced plans to continue its support by providing a scholarship fund to local high schools in Newnan, awarding a total of $13,500 to college-bound students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=SF05959&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-brings-wow-tv-and-enhanced-network-reliability-to-newnan-301444158.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF05959&Transmission_Id=202112140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF05959&DateId=20211214
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment