C3 AI Recognized in List of 25 Highest-Rated Cloud Companies to Work For

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the leading Enterprise AI software company, has been recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Cloud Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery+Ventures – a global investment firm and cloud investor – with data provided by Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies – all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies – where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during a 12-month period, according to anonymous employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

“We’re proud to have built a company culture that is rooted in high performance, innovation, collaboration, and camaraderie, that continues to accelerate, even during the pandemic, thanks to our committed team,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3 AI. “We’re honored to be recognized as a top employer and will continue to foster an environment that empowers our employees to grow, inspire, and innovate.”

C3 AI’s dynamic work environment includes teams of inquisitive self-learners‚ motivated and trained to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems by leveraging powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Since its inception in 2009, C3 AI has innovated solutions for global enterprises to streamline data, boost efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and improve human health and safety.

“While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. “The companies on this list should feel proud of their success building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy.”

Glassdoor noted employees at highly rated companies typically mention in online Glassdoor reviews they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees.

A current C3 AI employee on the Solutions Engineering team recently shared, “We are solving interesting real-world problems with software and machine learning. This means that I feel like my work is having a positive impact and I'm learning and growing professionally.”

This is the fifth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. The rankings highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems. Complete lists of The Battery Highest-Rated Public and Private Cloud Companies To Work For are found here.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

