How Buffett's Approach to Finding Companies Has Shaped His Portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

How Buffett's Approach to Finding Companies Has Shaped His Portfolio

The investor has always prioritized finding businesses he can understand

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Just now

Summary

  • Buffett sticks to companies he knows well
  • He has used this mentality to find ideas for 70 years
Article's Main Image

One of the key drivers behind

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s success over the past seven decades has been his foresight to get into the right industries at the right time.

Although he has made some mistakes along the way, his decisions to build a strong insurance business, invest in the consumer goods sector through companies like Coca-Cola (

KO, Financial) and American Express (AXP, Financial) and pivot into technology with the purchase of Apple (AAPL, Financial) were all well-timed.

His decision to build an insurance business was particularly interesting because it helped build the foundations for the Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) that exists today.

Buffett's approach to finding companies

In 2015, at the annual meeting of Berkshire investors, a shareholder asked the Oracle of Omaha why he decided to get into the insurance industry in the first place. The shareholder wanted to know if any particular traits drew the investor to the sector over all the others when he started acquiring insurance companies in the 1960s.

Buffett started his reply by saying that he didn't have a particular plan at the time when he started buying companies. However, he was attracted to different companies when he thought he could understand how they would develop and grow over the next 15 years:

"But we basically looked for companies where we thought we could understand what the future would look like 5 or 10 or 15 years hence. And that didn't mean we had to do it to four decimal places or anything of the sort, but we had to have a feel for it, and we had to know our limitations. So we stayed away from a lot of things."

He went on to add that there were no planning sessions or strategic investment allocations at Berkshire in the early days. Instead, he just "kept reading," and analyzing ideas "that came along."

In the early days, Buffett was also dealing with a very limited amount of capital, so he had to make tough decisions when it came to comparing different investments.

The challenge was analyzing one business against another and figuring out which would provide the best return for investors. The solution was to lean "toward things where we felt we were certain to get a decent result than where we were hopeful of getting a brilliant result."

By using this simple strategy and putting "one foot in front of the other," Buffett was able to build the foundations of Berkshire and develop the organization into the investment giant it is today.

What is really interesting about this whole strategy is that it is not particularly complex or challenging to understand. Buffett only wanted to buy investments he knew, and that was the biggest hurdle he had to overcome before he purchased an equity or business for his portfolio.

The key to this investment puzzle was for Buffett to understand how a business made money and if it could continue to make money for the foreseeable future. Without this critical data point, he would not advance on the opportunity.

This is a simple strategy, but it could also be challenging for investors to follow because it requires a considerable amount of discipline. Staying away from potential investments that might seem attractive, but are challenging to understand, is tough - something this author knows all too well.

It is very tempting to try and estimate forecasts and rely on profit projections to have a guess at how a company may perform over the next few years. This approach will only add more uncertainty to the equation. If one is using estimated figures to come up with an estimated valuation, how reliable is that number?

This simple mind trick has formed the foundations of Buffett's success over the past 70 years.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BRK.B
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment