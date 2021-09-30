Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund Buys DocuSign Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: DOCU, NVDA, BILL, ETSY,

DOCU, NVDA, BILL, ETSY, Added Positions: AMD, SE, ROKU,

AMD, SE, ROKU, Reduced Positions: XLE, ZM,

XLE, ZM, Sold Out: PINS, BA, BRK.B, TSLA, COIN, BABA, DBX, PLTR, MTDR, FANG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DocuSign Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, Coinbase Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund owns 35 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 880 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 370 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 2,010 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Block Inc (SQ) - 2,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 245 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $283.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Roku Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.35%. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $54.81, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund still held 1,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.