Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund Buys DocuSign Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund Buys DocuSign Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, Coinbase Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund owns 35 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+pivotal+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 880 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 370 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 2,010 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. Block Inc (SQ) - 2,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 245 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $283.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Roku Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.35%. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $54.81, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund still held 1,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider