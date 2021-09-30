Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund Buys DocuSign Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Boeing Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: DOCU, NVDA, BILL, ETSY,
- Added Positions: AMD, SE, ROKU,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, ZM,
- Sold Out: PINS, BA, BRK.B, TSLA, COIN, BABA, DBX, PLTR, MTDR, FANG,
For the details of Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+pivotal+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 880 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 370 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 2,010 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
- Block Inc (SQ) - 2,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 245 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $283.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $241.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 27.93%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund added to a holding in Roku Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.35%. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $54.81, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund still held 1,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Catalyst Pivotal Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment