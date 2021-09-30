Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Element Solutions Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, First Horizon Corp, MSCI Inc

- New Purchases: ESI, WMS, REXR, ZI, RPM,
- Added Positions: HASI, LOB, NVT, NDAQ, ENTG, ELS, KLAC, CWEN, NEP, STE, SBNY, PNR, A, SHW, CCI, GRMN, TT, PLD, KBH, ODFL, SNPS, DT, BEPC,
- Reduced Positions: FHN, SNV, MGA, ZTS, AWK,
- Sold Out: EQIX, MSCI, NXPI,
- nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - 493,400 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.78%
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 101,000 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
- Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 120,200 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.21%
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 49,200 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- Steris PLC (STE) - 67,100 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57%
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 326,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.78 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $115.1. The stock is now traded at around $129.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 58,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 105,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 62,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $96.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 427.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 212,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 158.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 162,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 493,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 94.04%. The purchase prices were between $174.08 and $198.53, with an estimated average price of $188.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 61,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 120,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $74.5 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.Reduced: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 48.2%. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 236,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 43.39%. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 79,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in Magna International Inc by 36.35%. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 46,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 25.47%. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 19,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.
