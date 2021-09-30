Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Element Solutions Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, First Horizon Corp, MSCI Inc

New Purchases: ESI, WMS, REXR, ZI, RPM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Element Solutions Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, nVent Electric PLC, sells Equinix Inc, First Horizon Corp, MSCI Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, Magna International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund owns 48 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - 493,400 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.78% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 101,000 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36% Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 120,200 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.21% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 49,200 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% Steris PLC (STE) - 67,100 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.57%

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 326,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.78 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $115.1. The stock is now traded at around $129.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 58,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.75 and $63.5, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 105,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 62,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $96.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 427.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 212,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 158.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 162,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 493,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 94.04%. The purchase prices were between $174.08 and $198.53, with an estimated average price of $188.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 61,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 120,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $74.5 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 48.2%. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 236,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 43.39%. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 79,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in Magna International Inc by 36.35%. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 46,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 25.47%. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund still held 19,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.