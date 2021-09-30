Logo
VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Buys Wells Fargo, Safran SA, Boeing Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Safran SA, Boeing Co, Imperial Brands PLC, Blackbaud Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Deutsche Boerse AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF owns 72 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+morningstar+global+wide+moat+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 9,221 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.66%
  2. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 670 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.77%
  3. Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 6,327 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.16%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 1,667 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 150 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Japan Tobacco Inc (2914)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Japan Tobacco Inc. The purchase prices were between $2080.5 and $2203.5, with an estimated average price of $2154.33. The stock is now traded at around $2355.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.066000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 10,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 116.66%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Safran SA (SAF)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Safran SA by 132.19%. The purchase prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Imperial Brands PLC by 113.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 18,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 107.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.05, with an estimated average price of $70.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Airbus SE (0KVV)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Airbus SE by 102.55%. The purchase prices were between $103.23 and $118.06, with an estimated average price of $113.48. The stock is now traded at around $102.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 103.86%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

Sold Out: Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Deutsche Boerse AG. The sale prices were between $139.4 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $145.

Sold Out: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF keeps buying
