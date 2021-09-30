VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Buys Wells Fargo, Safran SA, Boeing Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Safran SA, Boeing Co, Imperial Brands PLC, Blackbaud Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Deutsche Boerse AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF owns 72 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 9,221 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.66% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 670 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.77% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 6,327 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.16% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 1,667 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 150 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Japan Tobacco Inc. The purchase prices were between $2080.5 and $2203.5, with an estimated average price of $2154.33. The stock is now traded at around $2355.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.066000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 10,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 116.66%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Safran SA by 132.19%. The purchase prices were between $101.64 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Imperial Brands PLC by 113.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 18,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 107.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.05, with an estimated average price of $70.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 5,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Airbus SE by 102.55%. The purchase prices were between $103.23 and $118.06, with an estimated average price of $113.48. The stock is now traded at around $102.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 103.86%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Deutsche Boerse AG. The sale prices were between $139.4 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $145.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.